Toggle Menu
Immigration system server faces tech glitches at Delhi airport; six international flights delayedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/aviation/immigration-system-server-faces-tech-glitches-at-delhi-airport-six-international-flights-delayed-5700393/

Immigration system server faces tech glitches at Delhi airport; six international flights delayed

Many passengers took to Twitter to complain about the delay in immigration process and some of them also tweeted pictures of long queues at the airport.

Air India software glitch after effect: 137 flights delayed today
Out of the six flights, one was delayed for 50 minutes and another one for 25 minutes. Two flights were delayed by 17 minutes and another two by 18 minutes. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Hundreds of passengers had a harrowing time at the Delhi airport early Monday as the immigration system server faced technical issues for around one and a half hours, affecting six international flights and resulting in long queues at the counters.

An airport official said technical glitches with the server lasted between 12.15 am and 1.45 am. At around 1 am, an Air India official told PTI that the immigration system server was down at the airport and that crew for three Air India flights was also affected.

The system was restored at around 1.45 am, he said. According to the official, six international flights were affected due to the server issue. Out of the six flights, one was delayed for 50 minutes and another one for 25 minutes. Two flights were delayed by 17 minutes and another two by 18 minutes, he added.

A passenger, who was waiting for the immigration check, said there has been a long delay due to server issues.

Advertising

A public announcement was also made at the airport about the server problem and personnel started doing manual checking process, according to the passenger, who later took an Air India flight to San Francisco.

Many passengers took to Twitter to complain about the delay in immigration process and some of them also tweeted pictures of long queues at the airport. The incident comes a day after Air India’s Passenger Service System faced technical glitches and was not functional for more than five hours.

The incident on Saturday early morning has also resulted in the delay of scores of Air India flights. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the busiest airport in the country.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Air India software glitch after effect: 137 flights delayed today
2 Air India’s server system down for over five hours, airline says 155 flights hit
3 AI to offer WiFi-based inflight entertainment