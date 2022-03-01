Ilker Ayci turns down MD & CEO role by Air India

Air India’s MD & CEO-designate Ilker Ayci has declined his appointment to the role, according to Bloomberg, which cited an e-mailed press release issued by Ayci in Turkish.

“I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such a narrative,” Ayci said in his statement. His appointment was subject to security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs and he was expected to join duties on or before April 1.

The Tata Group, which took over Air India from the government on January 27, did not respond to request for queries.

The Mumbai-based conglomerate’s choice to helm Air India had come under criticism from RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch, which had expressed “concerns” over Ayci’s links with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the current President of Turkey.