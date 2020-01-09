IDBI Bank, IOB seek exemption from releasing funds for Jet Airways insolvency

The two banks’ plea coincided with the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) warning to the Jet committee of creditors (CoC) of contempt proceedings if they do not release interim funds to the resolution professional (RP) by January 20 for completion of insolvency proceedings. (File) The two banks’ plea coincided with the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) warning to the Jet committee of creditors (CoC) of contempt proceedings if they do not release interim funds to the resolution professional (RP) by January 20 for completion of insolvency proceedings. (File)

The insolvency proceedings of Jet Airways have hit yet another snag as two of its lenders, IDBI Bank and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Wednesday sought exemption from releasing funds as they are under the RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.

The two banks’ plea coincided with the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) warning to the Jet committee of creditors (CoC) of contempt proceedings if they do not release interim funds to the resolution professional (RP) by January 20 for completion of insolvency proceedings.

“We again reiterate and instruct the constituents of CoC to forthwith release the amounts as required by the RP so that the process of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) can be completed and the asset value (of Jet Airways) is protected,” said Justice Bhaskar Pantula Mohan, one of the member judges of the Mumbai Bench of NCLT, adding that pilots should be considered assets of the company and their interests should be protected.

IDBI Bank has filed an application with the NCLT seeking exemption from paying for Jet’s insolvency process. The Bench directed both IDBI Bank and IOB to approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the matter. —FE

