Iceland’s WOW air offers tickets at Rs 13,499 for flights from Delhi to US, Canada, Iceland

Founder and CEO of WOW air Skúli Mogensen. (Source: wowair.in/) Founder and CEO of WOW air Skúli Mogensen. (Source: wowair.in/)

Iceland based WOW air is offering air tickets to the US, Canada via Iceland from New Delhi for as low as Rs 13,499. The airlines, in a release, said that they will start direct flights from New Delhi to their hub in Iceland’s Reykjavik from December 7 the fare of which will also be Rs 13,499.

For a round trip to Reykjavik, the fare offered by the airlines is Rs 13,499 while in case of travel to North American destinations the fare of Rs 13,499 is for one-way travel exclusively for flights originating from New Delhi. Fares are inclusive of all taxes.

The offer is available for outbound travel from the national capital to US, Canada and Iceland between December 2018 to March 2019 while the booking period for the tickets is up to September 28, 2018.

The tickets available are in four categories WOW Basic, WOW plus, WOW comfy and WOW premium. The special fare on offer is for WOW basic category of seats which includes the flight ticket and one personal item weighing up to 10 kgs with a specific length, width and height (length 42 cm + width 32 cm + height 25 cm) for the allowed baggage, as mentioned in the website.

A screengrab of the seats and ticket prices on offer by WOW air. A screengrab of the seats and ticket prices on offer by WOW air.

Confirming the details, airlines founder and CEO Skuli Mogensen said the strong demand for tickets shows the need for affordable travel between India and North America. “Our disruptive fares have been met with a strong demand and it clearly reflects the need for affordable travel between India and North America,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

In a statement released by the airlines, it said, “For Rs 13,499 per person, passengers can visit destinations like Chicago, Orlando, Newark, Detroit, San Francisco, Baltimore, Boston, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Washington DC, St Louis in the US.” The same applies for travel to destinations like Toronto and Montreal in Canada. All the flights will have a layover in Reykjavik.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd