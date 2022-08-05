scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways: Jalan-Kalrock Consortium

Jet Airways, under new owners, is set to relaunch its commercial operations in September.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 5, 2022 5:31:05 pm
Jet Airways, Jet Airways relaunchJet Airways aircraft grounded at the Jet hanger in Mumbai Airport. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium on Friday informed that it has selected IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways.

IBS will be providing a range of technology platforms to support the relaunch of Jet Airways. It will help Jet Airways in its passenger service systems encompassing bookings, inventory and revenue management, departure control system, loyalty management, as well as website and mobile app.

Jet Airways, under new owners, is set to relaunch its commercial operations in September.

Commenting on the partnership, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said the airline wants adopt technology with a human touch and get the basics right by addressing recurring pain-points in customer’s journey, both online and at airports, while also addressing the pain-points faced by staff.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

“In IBS Software we found an ideal partner with the experience and expertise required to deliver the technology platforms and collaboration that will help us deliver on our promise to bring back an even better Jet Airways to those eagerly awaiting its relaunch, as we enter an exciting new era for the airline,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 05:28:26 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

After Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar responds to claim he doesn't commit to movies: 'My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of other stars'

3

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7 Highlights: Sreeshankar wins Silver in High Jump final

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Coomi Kapoor writes

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Premium
'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

Is your child’s cognitive development on track?
Doctor in the House

Is your child’s cognitive development on track?

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement