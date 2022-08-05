IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways: Jalan-Kalrock Consortium

Updated: August 5, 2022 5:31:05 pm
Jalan-Kalrock Consortium on Friday informed that it has selected IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways.
IBS will be providing a range of technology platforms to support the relaunch of Jet Airways. It will help Jet Airways in its passenger service systems encompassing bookings, inventory and revenue management, departure control system, loyalty management, as well as website and mobile app.
Jet Airways, under new owners, is set to relaunch its commercial operations in September.
Commenting on the partnership, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said the airline wants adopt technology with a human touch and get the basics right by addressing recurring pain-points in customer’s journey, both online and at airports, while also addressing the pain-points faced by staff.
Subscriber Only Stories
“In IBS Software we found an ideal partner with the experience and expertise required to deliver the technology platforms and collaboration that will help us deliver on our promise to bring back an even better Jet Airways to those eagerly awaiting its relaunch, as we enter an exciting new era for the airline,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
After Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar responds to claim he doesn't commit to movies: 'My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of other stars'
Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Is your child’s cognitive development on track?
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways: Jalan-Kalrock Consortium
Paw patrol: Watch this service dog waiting patiently to cross the road with its human
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to protect itself if China attacks?
Pratibha Singh: ‘Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our govt is formed after polls. Otherwise, there could be heartburn given many party aspirants’
Wife, four others detained for murder attempt on man in Telangana’s Munugode
Kuruthi Aattam movie review: Melodrama and shoddy editing lets down this passable action-drama
Four insurgents, two collaborators surrender in Tripura during security operation: police
5G services coming soon in India: A look at the 5G-ready phones under Rs 25,000
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, to call on President Murmu later today
CUET UG 2022: Technical glitches persist on Day 2; NTA cancels second shift in Noida centre
Does marital status play a role in the treatment of women diagnosed with gynaecological infections? Here’s what doctors say
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?