IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways: Jalan-Kalrock Consortium

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium on Friday informed that it has selected IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways.

IBS will be providing a range of technology platforms to support the relaunch of Jet Airways. It will help Jet Airways in its passenger service systems encompassing bookings, inventory and revenue management, departure control system, loyalty management, as well as website and mobile app.

Jet Airways, under new owners, is set to relaunch its commercial operations in September.

Commenting on the partnership, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said the airline wants adopt technology with a human touch and get the basics right by addressing recurring pain-points in customer’s journey, both online and at airports, while also addressing the pain-points faced by staff.

“In IBS Software we found an ideal partner with the experience and expertise required to deliver the technology platforms and collaboration that will help us deliver on our promise to bring back an even better Jet Airways to those eagerly awaiting its relaunch, as we enter an exciting new era for the airline,” he said.