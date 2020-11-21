Hong Kong bans flights from India for 5th time, now till Dec 3

The first such ban was imposed from August 18-31. (Source: Bloomberg)

The Hong Kong administration has banned flights from India for the fifth time after passengers who flew to the city on Air India tested Covid-19 positive upon landing. The ban has been implemented for two weeks till December 3.

Confirming the development, an Air India spokesperson in a statement said, “Air India has been barred from operating between Delhi and Hong Kong from 20th November till 3rd December, ‘20. Air India does not have any flight scheduled to Hong Kong during this period. Air India has always been adhering to all the mandatory safety protocols for its flights operating to any international or domestic destination.”

Flights from India to Hong Kong have been barred for a fortnight on four prior occasions in the last three months — every time after passengers carried by Air India tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival.

The first such ban was imposed from August 18-31.

