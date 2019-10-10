Hindon Airport, 40 km from New Delhi’s IGI, opens tomorrow: Here is what we know

The first commercial flight from Hindon civil airport, adjacent to IAF’s Hindon airbase, will take off for Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new civil enclave at Hindon airport on 8 March 2018.

“Flight connectivity from Hindon airport (Ghaziabad) to Hubballi Airport (Karnataka) to begin from 6th November. First commercial flight, by a private airline Air Heritage, from Hindon civil airport will take off on Oct 11, for Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh,” Hindon Airport director Shobha Bhardwaj told ANI.

What other destinations does Hindon cater to?

Heritage Aviation CEO Rohit Mathur said that the company plans to launch flights for Dehradun, Hubli, Shimla and other popular tourist destinations. “A 9-seater aircraft of our company will take the first flight for Pithoragarh from the Hindon airport on October 11, the price has for one seat in the aircraft has been kept at Rs 2,500 by us,” he said.

Regular flight operations for Shimla are slated to begin from the airport in November, PTI reported quoting sources.

District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey took stock of the arrangements and instructed police to set up a check post and instructed the chief engineer of the electricity department to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the terminal.

Elaborating on the arrangements made by him, Pandey told ANI: “We have made all arrangements for the security of Hindon Airport. 55 policemen who have received special training will be deployed at the airport to ensuring that there is no inconvenience to passengers on the first flight from the airport on October 11.”

How far is it from Delhi?

The airforce station, which is located close to Ghaziabad, in Uttar Pradesh, is touted to reduce the passenger load at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The Hindon airport, which is located at a distance of about 40 km from IGI airport, belongs to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the AAI has developed a civil enclave in the complex. IAF permitted the use of the airbase for civilian flights under regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) which aims to make flying more affordable for people.

-with agency inputs from ANI, PTI