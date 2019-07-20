Highest market share in nearly 5 years for SpiceJet, but IndiGo still on top

Budget carrier SpiceJet captured its highest domestic market share in close to five years at 15.6 per cent this June, as it inducted 30 aircraft of Jet Airways to its fleet. The Gurgaon-based carrier had reported 17.3 per cent share of the domestic aviation market in October 2014.

According to data for June 2019 released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, while IndiGo commanded 48 per cent share of the domestic skies, Air India held 12.9 per cent. This was followed by GoAir, Air Asia and Vistara, with 11.1 per cent, 6.4 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively.

Spicejet, now the second-largest domestic carrier, added 30 planes — mostly Boeing 737s — taking its operational fleet strength to 95. Jet Airways suspended all operations on April 17 due to financial crisis.

Domestic passenger traffic growth picked up during the holiday month of June by 6.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). A total of 12.02 million passengers booked for air travel in June, as against 11.32 million in June 2018. Air traffic growth in June was the second best in calendar year 2019 after January, which recorded 9.1 per cent y-o-y rise.

Domestic passenger growth has been 3.2 per cent y-o-y for first half of 2019 due to higher fares and grounding of Jet. The Civil Aviation Ministry has allocated Jet’s vacant airport slots to rival carriers for operations.