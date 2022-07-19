scorecardresearch
HC dismisses plea seeking grounding of SpiceJet flights over glitches

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the Aircraft Act provides for a robust mechanism for aircraft industry and the court cannot stop an airline from operating on the basis of the averments made in the public interest litigation.

The petition alleged that the DGCA was not performing its duty properly and any delay in taking action can cause loss of life and property of passengers. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Monday rejected a petition seeking directions to stop operations of SpiceJet in wake of the rising number of air safety incidents with the low-cost airline. The court said the DGCA, which has already taken note of the incidents, will be free to proceed in the matter.

“Will we start, stop running airlines also? There are expert bodies with the Government of India. You can ask for the moon also but we have to give relief within the legal framework,” said the court.

The petition alleged that the DGCA was not performing its duty properly and any delay in taking action can cause loss of life and property of passengers.

