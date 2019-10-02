Ground personnel at 17 airports to undergo breathalyser tests from today, rest to follow

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA’s) plan to cover ground personnel under breath analyser examination will be kicked off at over 17 airports on Wednesday with the remaining aerodromes to be covered by the end of this month.

“On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation on 2nd of October, many of our airports namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Kozhikode, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kannur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Varanasi, Vijaywada, Visakhapatnam, along with some others are getting all set to roll out the implementation of breath analyser examination of personnel engaged in aircraft maintenance, air traffic control services, airport operation and ground handling services,” the DGCA said in a statement.

In addition to this, several airlines, including AirAsia, Air India, GoAir, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara are also implementing the norm from October 2. “The roll out will be partial and completed before 30th of October 2019 as mandated…,” the statement said.

Once implemented, in addition to cockpit and cabin crew undergoing breath analyser tests to check the level of alcohol in their blood, airside ground personnel and air traffic controllers (ATCs) will also have to undergo the test, as per a civil aviation requirement issued by the DGCA.

The regulations stipulate that all such personnel undergo the alcohol test prior to reporting for duty, and it also says that the organisations engaged in the provision of air navigation services, aerodrome management, aircraft maintenance and repair, shall ensure that at least 10 per cent individuals employed in their respective organisations as engaged in such functions are randomly subjected to breath-analyser examination on a daily basis.

In the case of a first violation, the licence of the concerned personnel will be suspended for three months. In the case of a second violation, the suspension will be for one year and for the third violation it will be for three years. If a fourth violation happens, then the licence shall be cancelled permanently.

Internationally, rules laid down by the global aviation regulator ICAO states that holders of licences “shall not exercise the privileges of their licences and related ratings while under the influence of any psychoactive substance which might render them unable to safely and properly exercise these privileges”.

The US Federal Aviation Administration and the UK Civil Aviation Authority have also developed and published their policy for detection of consumption of psychoactive substance including alcohol by personnel engaged in safety sensitive functions.