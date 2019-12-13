Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India, Hardeep Singh Puri tells Lok Sabha

Last year, the government’s attempt to sell 76 per cent of its equity in Air India did not attract investor interest. Last year, the government’s attempt to sell 76 per cent of its equity in Air India did not attract investor interest.

In a move that could attract investors’ interest in Air India, the government has decided to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the loss making state-owned carrier.

“After formation of new government, Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) has been reconstituted and the re-initiation of the strategic disinvestment of Air India has been approved. AISAM has approved the 100 per cent sale of Government of India stake in Air India for the re-initiated Strategic Disinvestment of Air India,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said in a written reply in Lok Sabha Thursday.

The cash-strapped carrier has been surviving on government support for many years. Last year, the government’s attempt to sell 76 per cent of its equity in Air India did not attract investor interest as the Centre retaining 24 per cent stake in the carrier was seen as dissuading private players. Industry analysts note that the decision to sell 100 per cent stake in the airline, after hiving off a major portion of the airline’s debt, is expected to attract investors.

Between fiscals 2015-16 and 2018-19, Air India suffered cumulative net loss of Rs 23,271 crore. Of Air India’s total debt of Rs 58,282.92 crore as on March 31, the government has transferred debt of Rs 29,464 crore from Air India Limited to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) i.e. Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL). The Centre has provided Rs 1,300 crore to the SPV to meet the interest payments for October-March 2018-19. The entire debt on the SPV is being serviced by the Centre from FY20, for which it has provided Rs 2,600 crore.

The government has also provided equity infusion for Air India of Rs 8,240 crore in last three years between 2016-17 and 2018-19. Other financial support include government providing guarantee of Rs 7,600 crore to Air India for raising new debt for payment of liability for FY19.

