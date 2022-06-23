Govt to revamp Air Suvidha: No passport copy, easier info entry

Following several passenger complaints on the government’s Air Suvidha portal, the Civil Aviation Ministry has announced a revamped website.

In the new portal, incoming international passengers will not need to upload a copy of their passport — which was a sore point for travellers who complained that the portal would not accept the copy in certain formats. Furthermore, in the new Air Suvidha website, primary travellers will be able to enter the information for their entire family when travelling on the same flight to the same destination.

However, passengers will still need to upload their vaccination or Covid-19 testing certificate, as applicable. Separately, for states and health authorities, the portal provides an analytical dashboard to monitor data and identify trends in case of a rise in number of Covid-19 cases.

The Air Suvidha portal was introduced in August 2020 as a mandatory self-reporting portal where incoming international passengers have to submit the details of their journey and their vaccination or Covid-19 testing status. The pre-arrival registration portal enables authorities to ascertain if a person is arriving from a high-risk region.

However, at times, passengers have complained of the portal not working and being denied boarding by airlines at foreign airports in absence of an Air Suvidha acknowledgement certificate. Last week, The Indian Express reported that the government is considering scrapping the Air Suvidha requirement, with a decision on this set to be taken in August.

As per latest official data, more than 75,000 international passengers have been arriving into Indian airports every day for the last month.