Govt to meet stakeholders to review aircraft engine issues

The government will meet various stakeholders and review the repeated problems with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines equipped on Airbus A320neo aircraft on Tuesday, a senior government official told The Indian Express.

Advertising

The development comes after an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Kolkata on Thursday had to return mid-air after an engine stall that was followed by “loud bang and sparks” from the power plant and smoke leading to heavy vibrations of the engine, according to sources.

This was the third incident in the last one month involving an IndiGo aircraft where smoke was observed during a flight. On December 10, an IndiGo aircraft made emergency landing in Kolkata after its cabin was filled with smoke.

After this, on December 23, an Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo to Kolkata from Port Blair reportedly suffered mid-air engine failure.

Advertising

In a statement on Saturday, the low-cost carrier said: “An IndiGo flight 6E923 (Neo) operating Chennai-Kolkata route on January 3, 2019 returned to Chennai after take off due to a technical caution noted by the crew.”

“The crew followed the normal operating procedures and asked for a priority landing. There was no engine shutdown and no emergency landing was declared as per the report,” it added.

The concerns around Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan engines have remained for more than a year with a different set of problems having arisen lately.

According to a government official, post the Tuesday meeting, the Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are expected to take action on account of the rising incidents and snags on engines used by India’s largest airline. Apart from IndiGo, budget carrier GoAir also uses the P&W engines to power their A320neo aircraft.