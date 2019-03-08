Govt panel suggests fee hike for domestic fliers to clear security dues

A government panel has recommended that the passenger service fee (PSF) levied on domestic flyers should be increased by Rs 20 in order to generate more revenue for clearing security dues worth crores.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) DG Rajesh Ranjan told reporters, “PSF issue is at a fairly advanced stage and we hope to see some decision in that regard very soon.”

The force has deployed about 35,000 personnel to guard these airports as part of its Aviation Security Group (ASG). “It is heartening thing that it (dues) is now in the process of being cleared up,” Ranjan said.

Additional DG and chief of airport security operations of the force, M A Ganapathy, said, “These are not very static kind of dues…payment keeps happening over a period of time. One argument of the AAI and the private operators is that they collect a cess from all the passengers that is called the PSF. There is a shortfall in PSF which they collect from the passengers.”

He further said the government has formed a committee to have a re-look at the exact amount of PSF which has to be collected and there is a recommendation that there has to be a marginal increase of around Rs 20 for domestic passengers.

Currently, around Rs 150 is levied as PSF on each air traveller and around Rs 600 crore is due to the CISF by about 56 airport operators, according to officials. “In coming days, domestic passenger will could end up paying Rs 20 extra, while the hike for the international passengers will be from 3.25 to 4.85 dollars,” an official said.