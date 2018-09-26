Govt gives green signal to new domestic terminal at Patna airport

The project is part of the package for Bihar announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project is part of the package for Bihar announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the construction of a new domestic terminal building and allied structures at Patna airport. The construction of the new terminal building will cost nearly Rs 1,217 crore. With this, the airport can handle 4.5 million passengers per annum (mmpa) from current level of 0.7 mmpa, an official release said. The project is part of the package for Bihar announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“CCEA, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved the construction of the new structure which will increase economic activities in Patna region and therefore will create additional jobs,” the release said.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has cleared construction of the terminal and other allied structures at Patna airport at an estimated cost of Rs 1,216.90 crore,” it added.

“The new terminal building shall have an area of 65,155 square metres, including basement area of 18,650 sqm and shall be equipped with world-class passenger facilities. With the construction … there will be an increase in economic activities in Patna region, which will create additional jobs,” it said.

Patna airport, situated in Bihar, is one of the major airports in the eastern region. The existing terminal building of the airport is a timeworn double story structure and is operating at four times of its capacity, the release said. The approval for new structure came after numerous requests for revamping and expansion of the existing airport infrastructure from the Government and the people of Bihar.

