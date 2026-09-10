Centre, aviation regulator keeping close eye on SpiceJet

SpiceJet founder Ajay Singh. In July, the airline's domestic market share dropped to 1.6 per cent, according to the latest official data. (Archive Photo)

The government and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are closely watching the financial and operational performance of budget carrier SpiceJet, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday.

SpiceJet has been witnessing a decline in the number of operational planes and consistenly lost domestic market share to powerful rivals IndiGo and Air India.

In July, SpiceJet’s domestic market share dropped to 1.6 per cent from 1.9 per cent in June, according to the latest official data.

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“The civil aviation ministry and the DGCA are keeping a close watch on the financials and operations side of SpiceJet,” Naidu told news agency PTI, while responding to a query on the sidelines of a conference in the national capital.