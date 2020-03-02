Government allows airlines to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services

Follow Us:
The central government on Monday permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers.

Published: March 2, 2020
Instruction for in-flight wifi is seen onboard an aircraft. (Representative image, source: Bloomberg)

The central government on Monday permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers, according to an official notification.

“The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode,” the notification stated.

While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett on last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that it would be the first plane in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.

