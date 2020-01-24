GoAir suspends some flights on delay in aircraft and engine deliveries

A senior DGCA official refused comment on the issue citing it to be an “internal matter” between the companies. A senior DGCA official refused comment on the issue citing it to be an “internal matter” between the companies.

Low-cost carrier GoAir said Thursday that it was temporarily suspending some of its flights on account of airframe manufacturer Airbus and engine-maker Pratt & Whitney deferring delivery of planes and engines, respectively.

“In the last four weeks, we have gone through unplanned grounding of aircraft, which were supporting our current operation of fleet. And now, we have been informed by our business partners Airbus and Pratt & Whitney of their inability to deliver previously promised aircraft and engines through March 9, 2020 that are required to support our current growth. As a result, we have been forced to temporarily suspend certain flights that are part of our network, schedule and open for sale,” GoAir said in a statement.

In December, the DGCA asked all P&W engines that have been used for over 3,000 hours of GoAir’s A320neo aircraft be inspected.

The airline also said that it was undertaking these flight suspensions as far ahead of time as possible in order to minimise the inconvenience to its customers. However, it did not disclose any details of the timeline. GoAir operates Airbus A320neo fleet powered by the Pratt & Whitney engines that have faced continuous glitches over the last two years due to a variety of issues.

A senior DGCA official refused comment on the issue citing it to be an “internal matter” between the companies.

In November and December, the airline had cancelled dozens of flights due to delay in aircraft deliveries and non-availability of engines. Further, in the last four weeks, the carrier said, it has gone through unplanned grounding of aircraft, which were supporting its current operation of fleet. Earlier this month, the DGCA had extended the deadline it set for IndiGo to replace all 135 unmodified Pratt & Whitney engines from January 31 to May 31.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App