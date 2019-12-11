GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight grounded after technical glitch

“There were 158 passengers on board. The aircraft is currently being attended to by the GoAir engineering team,” GoAir spokesperson said. (File photo) “There were 158 passengers on board. The aircraft is currently being attended to by the GoAir engineering team,” GoAir spokesperson said. (File photo)

A GoAir flight en route to Bengaluru was on Monday grounded in Singapore following a technical issue. According to GoAir spokesperson, flight – G8 28 Singapore – Bengaluru had an air turn back on priority shortly after takeoff.

“There were 158 passengers on board. The aircraft is currently being attended to by the GoAir engineering team,” he said.

Meanwhile, a passenger tweeted saying the GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight grounded due to the smell of oil reported in cabin mid-air. Kumar Jiwitesh, tweeted, “GoAir flight| GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight grounded; smell of oil reported in cabin mid-air. Literally Stranded at Changi airport from the past 2 days! No update till yet from the crew. Cooking up stories to just fool the passengers!”

Another passenger Prasanna D, tweets, “Goair G828 SIN to BLR, 9 th Dec 19, diverted back to Singapore after 30 min with heavy smoke in cabin. Passengers are stranded and reschedule has been postponed 3 times New time 15:30 on 10th Dec. Pls help local number, no response”

GoAir spokesperson said, “the boarding has commenced to Bengaluru and safety of passengers and crew is of paramount importance and we sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to our passengers.”

On November 11, a GoAir aircraft, flying into Bengaluru from Nagpur, veered off the runway at the Kempegowda International Airport due to bad weather conditions. Around 170 passengers escaped unhurt as the aircraft touched the unpaved surface along the runway before taking off again. The aircraft was diverted to Hyderabad later.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App