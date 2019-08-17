GoAir plane headed for Bangkok returns to Delhi after crew forgets navigation charts

In an unusual incident, a Bangkok-bound GoAir aircraft on Friday returned to the national capital after the crew found that they did not have the required approach and navigation charts. The plane took off later with 146 passengers to Bangkok, according to an airline spokesperson.

“The return of Delhi Bangkok GoAir flight G8-37 to base station Delhi was the result of the crew realising that the required approach and navigation charts for Bangkok had not been put on to the aircraft before departure,” the carrier said in a statement. It was an A320 neo aircraft.

Planes are equipped with these charts for navigational purposes at airports. GoAir said the particular aircraft was recently delivered to it and normally dedicated to operating on domestic routes.

“It (aircraft) was swapped with the original aircraft to operate the Bangkok flight due to maintenance requirements and during that process the update of the navigation charts did not happen.

“Taking safety into account, the pilot elected to return to Delhi to ensure the required navigation charts were on board,” the statement said.