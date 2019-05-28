GoAir offers one million seats for fares starting at Rs 899, check details here

Budget carrier GoAir is offering 10 lakh flight tickets with an all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 899 under its ‘Mega Million Sale’ across its domestic network. The bookings under the three-day sale can be done only till May 29.

The GoAir Mega Million #SALE is on for 3 days only!

1 MILLION Seats are waiting for you at fares starting ₹899* for travel between 15th Jun – 31st Dec, 2019. #GrabAndGo

Book now: https://t.co/aP7GZmyAvp pic.twitter.com/GQ7Boy70Ry — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) May 27, 2019

Under the limited period sale, the bookings can be made for travel from June 15 to December 31. Besides, the sale offer will also give customers the freedom to choose their date of travel, time and the fare for the bookings between June and December 2019.

Moreover, the ‘Mega Million Sale’ with a starting price of Rs 899 onward comes at a time when everybody has been voicing concerns about rising fares,” the managing director of GoAir, Jeh Wadia, told news agency PTI.

According to goair.in, the private sector carrier is also offering a host of special discounts such a cashback of up to Rs 500 on payment done through Paytm on flight ticket booking of minimum transaction of Rs 2,499, a flat 10 per cent discount on minimum spend of Rs 1,999 on the Myntra app or website, which is valid until August 31.

It is also offering a discount of flat Rs 1,500 or 20 per cent, whichever is lower, on booking a ride though ZoomCar, which can be availed till December 31 as well as an up to 40 per cent discount along with extra 25 per cent off with coupon code FabGoAir, it said.

Mumbai-based GoAir operates over 270 flights per day to 24 domestic and four international destinations.

(With inputs from PTI)