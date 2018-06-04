GoAir offers fares starting Rs 1,299 for domestic travel

The sale offers fares starting Rs 1,299 (taxes and fees included) and can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir, the airline said in a release. (Representational Image) The sale offers fares starting Rs 1,299 (taxes and fees included) and can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir, the airline said in a release. (Representational Image)

Budget carrier GoAir on Monday announced special discounted fares as low as Rs 1,299 inclusive of all taxes for a one-way journey across its network under a limited period scheme.

The bookings for the three-day ‘Monsoon sale’ will begin from midnight today, for travel between June 24 and September 30, a release said. Since the July quarter is considered a lean period for the travel business, domestic airlines attract customers by offering low fares.

The sale offers fares starting Rs 1,299 (taxes and fees included) and can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir, the airline said in a release. The booking is valid for travel on all non-stop and via flights on GoAir’s network, it said, adding tickets booked under this offer are non-refundable (taxes and fees are refundable on cancellation).

Besides, fares vary from sector to sector depending on the route, flight and timings, it added. The Wadia group-promoted airline currently operates over 1,544 weekly flights to 23 destinations.

It flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Hyderabad.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App