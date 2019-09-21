GoAir most punctual airline for 12 months in a row: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Saturday said budget carrier GoAir has emerged as the most punctual airline in August 2019. The airline created history by becoming the most punctual airline for 12 consecutive months.

Advertising

The data released by the aviation regulatory body showed that the budget carrier stood out of its competitors in being on-time. The DGCA’s list included IndiGo, SpiceJet, AirAsia, Vistara, and Air India Domestic, apart from GoAir.

“This is the 12th month in a row that GoAir has achieved the distinction of being on top of on-time-performance (OTP) charts. As per the data released yesterday, GoAir registered 85.1% OTP, the highest among scheduled domestic airlines in August 2019,” GoAir’s press release said.

AirAsia operated 82.7 per cent of its flights on time while IndiGo managed a rate of around four out of five flights (80.3 per cent) on schedule. Air India flew just about six of its ten flights on time (59.8 per cent). The on-time performance (OTP) data took into account flights from Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Advertising

Meanwhile, data also showed that SpiceJet managed the highest passenger load factor — a metric that measures capacity utilisation — with 92.4 per cent.

On this achievement, Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said, “Today GoAir has done proud the entire Indian Aviation sector, DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. GoAir has shown the world that where there is a will, there is a way for airlines too.”

“It’s time to celebrate the maturing of Indian aviation and achievements such as 12 months of OTP leadership. The good news simply ushers in a fresh breeze of optimism and it has created a new benchmark for Indian airlines,” he added.

According to GoAir, it flew 13.91 lakh passengers in August, with barely 0.85 per cent cancellations as against the industry’s average of 1.61 per cent for domestic airlines. “The airline had 0.4 complaint rate per 10,000 passengers in the month August 2019,” the airline said in a statement.

GoAir currently operates 320 flights, with 24 domestic destinations and seven international destinations.