GoAir announces non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata

Indian airline GoAir Wednesday announced non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata, and domestic flights to Aizawl in Mizoram.

Advertising

From October 18 onwards, the airline will operate flights on the Bengaluru-Singapore-Bengaluru four days in a week and flights on the Kolkata-Singapore-Kolkata route three days in a week.

Aizawl in Mizoram is GoAir’s 25th domestic destination in the country, along with other major cities such as Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow.

GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said that Singapore is an important leisure destination and also an established business hub. “GoAir will work closely with the Singapore Tourism Board and other organisations that can improve tourism in India and Singapore,” he said, adding that the flight to Aizawl has been announced keeping in mind the government’s vision for the seven sisters of Northeast India.

Advertising

Singapore Tourism Board Regional Director (India, Middle East and South Asia) GB Sridhar said that India is the third-largest visitor source market for Singapore, adding that more than 1 million people from India visited the country in 2018. “The year-end holiday season is a great time to visit Singapore,” he added.

Beginning October 18, the inaugural flight from Bengaluru to Singapore (G8 27) will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and is priced at Rs 6,999.

The flight from Singapore to Bengaluru (G8 28) is priced at Rs 8,999 and will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The inaugural flight from Bengaluru to Singapore will depart from Kempegowda International Airport on October 18 at 19:45 hours and reach Singapore at 03:20 hours. The return flight will depart from Changi Airport in Singapore on October 19 at 04:50 hours and reach Bengaluru at 07:35 hours.

The flight from Kolkata to Singapore (G8 35) will operate from October 19 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and is priced at Rs 6,999. The flight from Singapore to Kolkata (G8 36) would operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and is priced at Rs 7,499. The inaugural flight will take off from Kolkata on October 19 from Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport at 20:25 hours and reach Changi airport on October 20 at 03:35 hours. The return flight will depart from Singapore on October 20 at 04:40 hours and reach Kolkata at 06:25 hours.

Flights to and from Aizawl will operate from Lengpui Airport. The flight from Guwahati (G8 248) will depart from Guwahati at 06:50 hours and arrive in Aizawl at 07:50 hours and the return flight (G8 249) will leave Aizawl at 08:40 hours and reach Guwahati at 09:50 hours.