GoAir announces 12 additional flights

Indian airline GoAir Thursday announced the addition of 12 new flights, taking the tally of its daily flights to more than 325. Of the 12, six will fly to new destinations while the other will help increase the airline’s frequency between existing routes.

Advertising

The company has announced new flights between Delhi-Chandigarh, Lucknow-Ahmedabad, and Kolkata-Lucknow. Further, it has increased its frequency of the existing routes between Kolkata-Guwahati and Ahmedabad-Chandigarh.

The Managing Director of GoAir Jeh Wadia said the launch of the new flights is an indication of the company’s aggressive extension plans and the new flights will cater to stronger trade ties between cities.

He said, “The launch of 12 new flights is in continuation with GoAir’s aggressive expansion plans. There are 6 new flights and another 6 flights are frequency additions on our existing Kolkata-Guwahati and Chandigarh-Ahmedabad sectors. The new flights between Ahmedabad and Lucknow will cater to the strong trade relations and the presence of a large number of SMEs.”

Advertising

In the statement, GoAir revealed that it has added 16 aircraft to its fleet in the last 11 months, since it went international. The airlines added eight new airports to its network — Phuket, Male, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Dubai, Bangkok, Kannur and Kuwait.

The airline announced non-stop flights between Delhi and Chandigarh, with fares starting from Rs 1,707, and flights between Lucknow and Ahmedabad with fares starting from Rs 2,487. Flights between Kolkata and Lucknow are priced at Rs 2,010.

As many as four additional flights have been added, two between Kolkata and Guwahati and two between Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, with fares starting from Rs 2,039 and Rs 3,074 respectively.

Flight operations for the new routes and frequencies will commence from October 5. Tickets for all flights can be booked through GoAir.in, and other travel apps and websites.