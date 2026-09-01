Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Goa after engine snag

The aircraft landed safely, with all the passengers on board.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 1, 2026 12:21 PM IST
indigo flightIndigo flight. (Source: Express Archives)
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A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying 229 passengers returned to Goa and made an emergency landing at Manohar International Airport on Tuesday morning after one of its engines developed a snag, officials said.

The flight took off from Mopa airport in North Goa at around 9.20 am but had to turn back shortly after departure following the engine issue, an airport official told PTI.

The aircraft landed safely, with all the passengers on board. The passengers are expected to be flown to Delhi on an alternative flight in the afternoon, the official said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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