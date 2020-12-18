Flyers in cargo plane: DGCA to probe GoAir

The plane took off from Chennai around 3pm on Tuesday and was over the Bay of Bengal when it was asked by the air traffic control to return to the origin airport because it did not have the permission to land with passengers.

A GoAir flight from Chennai to Port Blair carrying 160 passengers was Tuesday asked to return mid-air for having passengers on board when it was only permitted to fly in cargo to the island airport. Confirming the development, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the aviation safety regulator was looking into the matter.

The plane took off from Chennai around 3pm on Tuesday and was over the Bay of Bengal when it was asked by the air traffic control to return to the origin airport because it did not have the permission to land with passengers. Arrival of passenger flights into Port Blair has been limited to six a day due to the Covid-19 situation.

“GoAir flight G8 1305 from Chennai to Port Blair did an air turn back/ diversion due to operational reasons and landed in Chennai with 160 passengers on board. GoAir has taken utmost care and rendered all the requisite assistance to the passengers. The airline sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” a GoAir spokesperson said.

