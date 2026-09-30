Flydubai pilot stabbed in cockpit is Indian, flew with SpiceJet for 11 years before joining Dubai airline

The pilot who was stabbed by his co-pilot on Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday was Indian national Smit Machchhar, who earlier worked with SpiceJet, according to people in the know. According to some Israeli news outlets, who didn’t name the pilot and the co-pilot, the latter — identified as an Omani national — attacked and stabbed the Indian captain in what is being reported as a bid to take over the aircraft’s controls and crash it.

The Indian pilot is being credited with helping save the aircraft, which landed safely in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk following the cockpit altercation. He was taken to a hospital in Saudi Arabia after the aircraft landed; the condition of his health could not be immediately ascertained. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Saudi Arabia had arrested the co-pilot who apparently tried to crash the plane which had a number of Israeli nationals on board, AP reported.