Air Travel update today: Over 1,500 flights cancelled globally, ticket prices skyrocket as Middle East war rages

As the war in Middle East continues to rage, a number of travellers remain stuck at various parts of the Gulf nations, unable to return to their countries to due closure of airspaces in the affected region. Even as a few airlines have limited number services, ticket prices have sky-rocketted due to the high demand as the stranded travellers try to navigate their way way back home.

People travelling to other countries through the countries are also trying to find diverted routes to their destinations, resulting in hassles and delays.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, over 1,507 flights were cancelled on Thursday as of 11 am, and the total number of flight delayed so far is close to 3,400.

Emirates still is the most affected airlines so far with 338 cancellations on Thursday so far, followed by Qatar Airways. (241 cancellations).

10 Airlines with highest number of flight cancellations.

Airline No. of Flights Cancelled 1 Emirates 338 2 Qatar Airways 241 3 Etihad Airways 180 4 flydubai 96 5 IndiGo 92 6 El Al 78 7 Saudia 40 8 Royal Jordanian 32 9 SpiceJet 24 10 American Airlines 22

Emirates

Emirates has issued a statement informing its passengers. that flights to and from Dubai will remain suspended until 2359hrs UAE time on 7 March, due to airspace closures across the region. “Emirates continues to operate a limited flight schedule: http://emirat.es/flightstatus. We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority on these limited flights.” It stated that customers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating.

Qatar Airways

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has started operating a limited number relief flights from March 5 to support passengers who are stranded due to the current situation across the region. The following are the services Qatar Airways has resumed

• Flights from Muscat to: London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam

• Flight from Riyadh to Frankfurt

However, passengers have been requested not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification from Qatar Airways for these flights.

Even as Dubai International Airport continues to see most number of flight cancellations, the number of cancellations from the airport have come down to 259 while 278 flights that were scheduled to land there on Tuesday were cancelled so far.

5 Origin airports with most number of flight cancellations

5 Origin airports with most number of flight cancellations

Airports No. of flights cancelled Dubai Int'l (DXB) 259 2 Abu Dhabi Int'l (AUH) 115 3 Hamad Int'l (DOH) 92 4 Ben Gurion Int'l (TLV) 61 5 Queen Alia Int'l (AMM) 31 5 Destination airports with most number of flight cancellations

Airports No. of flights cancelled Dubai Int’l (DXB) 278 2 Hamad Int’l (DOH) 178 3 Abu Dhabi Int’l (AUH) 126 4 Ben Gurion Int’l (TLV) 55 5 King Khalid Int’l (RUH) 30

Rise in ticket prices

Since the flight operations to and from West Asia countries such as Iran, Iraq, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE have not fully resumed, extremely high demand has resulted in sharp rise in the airfares.