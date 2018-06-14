Gurugram to get new full-flight training simulator centre by 2019

The new training facility will be the country’s biggest privately owned entity in Delhi NCR and it will be extended to Mumbai in the future, claims its founder. (Representational Image) The new training facility will be the country’s biggest privately owned entity in Delhi NCR and it will be extended to Mumbai in the future, claims its founder. (Representational Image)

Gurugram is set to get a new full-flight simulator training centre near Delhi’s IGI airport, which its founder claims will be the nation’s biggest privately-owned facility.

“At present, we do not have sufficient flight simulators and training facilities which can keep pace with the growth of civil aviation market in India. The upcoming flight simulator centre will finally emerge as the biggest in the country catering for single-aisle Airbus A 320 and Boeing 737 aircraft,” Sachin Khandekar said in a statement. Khandekar was a pilot with Jet Airways.

The centre is expected to be operational by mid-2019 and could have a branch in Mumbai in the future, a statement said.

The cost of the facility is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore and it’s expected to be capable of training professional commercial pilots from India as well as abroad at economical prices.

Spread over three acres, the new facility will be constructed in a phased manner with two full-flight simulators initially, the company said in a release.

The number of simulators is expected to be increased to four, and then to eight, in due course. This facility, once fully operational, could help train over 3500 pilots annually, the company’s statement said.

