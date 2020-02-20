Five IndiGo passengers deplaned for trying to open door

The passengers on the aircraft insisted that their companions be allowed to take the flight, and created a ruckus, sources said. (File) The passengers on the aircraft insisted that their companions be allowed to take the flight, and created a ruckus, sources said. (File)

A group of five unruly passengers on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Jeddah on Tuesday were off-loaded after one of them tried to forcibly open the aircraft’s door while it was taxiing for takeoff.

According to sources, the passengers were part of a 110-strong group from Srinagar travelling to Jeddah and two of the passengers were not allowed to board because they lost their boarding passes. The passengers on the aircraft insisted that their companions be allowed to take the flight, and created a ruckus, sources said.

Following the commotion, during which the people on board tried to open the aircraft door, the captain tried to pacify them but had to ultimately return to the parking bay, where the group leader, three female and a male co-passenger were offloaded. After that, government officials said, an anti-sabotage check was conducted. The flight 6E1741, which was scheduled to depart at 8.10pm on Tuesday, ultimately departed three hours later at 11.10pm.

IndiGo, while confirming the incident, said: “Some passengers displayed unruly behaviour and were offloaded to continue flight operations. A report has been filed with the relevant authorities”.

In 2017, the Civil Aviation Ministry issued rules to tackle on-board disruptive behaviour by passengers and established the ‘no-fly list.’ The rules define three categories of unruly behaviour: Level 1 refers to behaviour that is verbally unruly, and calls for debarment up to three months; Level 2 indicates physical unruliness and can lead to the passenger being debarred from flying for up to six months and Level 3 indicates life-threatening behaviour where the debarment would be for a minimum of 2 years.

