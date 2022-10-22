Fewer flights by GoAir, IndiGo and AI to bring down options this winter

With GoFirst, Air India and IndiGo reducing flights, Indian fliers will have lesser domestic flights to choose from during the Winter Schedule that begins October-end.

The data compiled by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows Indian airlines will operate 22,287 flights per week during the schedule, which is about 1.6% lower than 21,941 flights during the same period last year. The winter schedule will be effective from October 30, 2022 till March 25, 2023.

The data shows that GoFirst will operate about 40% lower flights followed by Air India, which will operate 3.07% less flights this winter. Market leader IndiGo will operate 1.54% less flights as compared to the same period last year.

Lesser availability of aircraft and engines are likely reasons for lesse capacity by these airlines. There is a more-than-anticipated demand for aircraft and engines across the globe due to a rise in the number of people flying post-COVID.“In the upcoming Winter Schedule 2022, 21,941 departures per week have been approved from 105 airports. Out of these 105 airports Deoghar, Shimla and Rourkela are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines,” the DGCA said in a statement on Friday.

Reduction in flights is happening at a time domestic passenger numbers are clocking passenger numbers close to pre-COVID levels of 420,000 per day and airfares are moving north due to rising input cost for airline companies. Any reduction would translate into higher airfares for passengers that could have an impact on the passenger numbers for airlines, as trends show rising fares always have an adverse impact on the number of passengers flying.

DGCA lifts capacity restriction on SpiceJet

The DGCA removed capacity restrictions on SpiceJet allowing them to operate all their scheduled flights from the winter schedule that begins from the last day of October.

“DGCA lifts restrictions; SpiceJet to operate with full capacity from October 30,” the airline said in a tweet.The aviation had first put an eight week restriction on flights in July after SpiceJet planes were involved in at least eight technical malfunction incidents in an 18-day period starting June 19. The regulator had then stated that ‘poor internal safety oversight’ and inadequate maintenance actions’ have resulted in degradation of safety margins.