Falling passenger loads: Delhi Airport to temporarily shut Terminal 2

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) will temporarily close its Terminal 2 on account of falling passenger loads, an airport official said, adding that IndiGo and GoAir — which currently operate from T2 — will move their flights to Terminal 3. T2 will remain closed indefinitely from 11.59pm, May 17.

The official said that as of now, around 50 flights operate from T2 daily. “Since the passenger numbers are low, moving operations to a single terminal will also help airlines reduce unnecessary manpower at airports,” he said. With this, Delhi’s Terminal 3 will be the only operational one.

Delhi Airport has thus joined Mumbai Airport in consolidating operations at a single terminal due to low passenger numbers.

Amid mounting cases in the second Covid wave that the country is witnessing, air passenger numbers have fallen significantly, as have the number of flights.

At 6.34 lakh, India’s air passenger numbers for the first week of May was 67 per cent lower than that of April. The number of flights that operated on Monday, at 961, was the first time it was below 1,000 flights a day since August.