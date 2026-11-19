The November-Decem­ber period is usually a time when travel demand is high, on the back of festivals, weddings and year-end vacations. Yet, Indian airlines are operating fewer domestic flights in these two months this year vis-a-vis last year — the first year-on-year decline in domestic flight capacity in these months since 2022.

While surging fuel costs due to geopolitical conflicts and a weakening rupee have put airlines’ finances under pressure, sky-high airfares are impacting demand.

According to an analysis of flight schedule data provided by aviation analytics firm Cirium, Indian airlines are expected to operate 7,154 fewer domestic flights in November-December, an average of about 117 fewer flights daily. This marks a 3.5% year-on-year decline in scheduled flight capacity to 195,774 flights during the two months.

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The numbers are based on published schedules, not final operated-flight data. Further schedule revisions cannot be ruled out, and the data also doesn’t account for flight cancellations due to operational reasons. This means that the number of flights actually operated may be even lower, particularly for the crisis-ridden SpiceJet, which is seeing numerous cancellations daily.

With the exception of Akasa Air, whose deployed capacity has jumped by over 40%, all other major Indian airlines have cut back on flights. However, the deployed domestic seat capacity is down by just 0.5%, which indicates that some airlines — IndiGo, for instance — are deploying larger and higher-density aircraft even as they reduce the number of flights and focus on more profitable and high-passenger load routes with relatively lower price sensitivity.

Although the overall reduction in seat capacity is not significant, fewer flights mean limited choice for flyers and potentially higher airfares. The impact may be particularly pronounced on routes with limited airline competition.

Based on the sheer number of flight reductions, the Air India group — Air India and Air India Express — is leading the flight capacity cut. Air India’s domestic flight schedule data, as available with Cirium, shows the airline plans to operate 27,090 flights in November-December, down by 5,114 or 15.9%. Air India Express is expected to operate 22,080 domestic flights in the two months, lower by 5.2% or 1,214 flights. Together, the two airlines are operating 49,170 domestic flights in November-December, down 11.4% from the year-ago period.

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Budget carrier SpiceJet, which has been battling financial stress, has cut its flight capacity by 25.3%, or 2,156 flights, to 6,357 flights for November-December.

IndiGo is expected to operate 119,425 flights in November-December, down 1.7% year-on-year, or lower by 2,124 flights.

Akasa Air is the outlier among the major carriers, with 12,061 flights scheduled in November-December, an increase of 46.9% of 3,853 flights. The airline has been growing steadily, adding aircraft and routes aggressively to its network.

The picture is markedly different when it comes to the deployed seat capacity. Overall domestic seat capacity in the two months is 35.51 million, down just 0.5%, due to deployment of larger and denser aircraft by some carriers.

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While IndiGo has cut the number of scheduled flights, its seat capacity is higher by 1.4%. Akasa Air’s seat capacity has grown by 47.8%, while those of Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet are down by 15%, 3.7%, and 19.9%, respectively. Even in the case of these three airlines, the reduction in seat capacity is not as high as flight capacity cuts.

Regional airlines are a mixed bag in terms of both flight and seat capacity, with Alliance Air and Fly91 registering higher deployed capacity, and Star Air and IndiaOne Air cutting capacity. FLY91, which is expanding aggressively, is expected to operate 2,108 flights in November-December, up 76% from the year-ago level. Its deployed seat capacity is also 76% higher at 147,560 seats. The government-owned Alliance Air has listed 3,940 flights and 255,594 seats, up 11.5% and 10.7%, respectively.

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At 1,982 flights, Star Air’s flight capacity is down 43.2%, while its seat capacity is lower by 37.9% at 164,552 seats. IndiaOne Air’s flight capacity is down 21.9% at 731 flights. Its seat capacity is also lower by 21.9% at 6,579 seats.

The biggest reason behind the overall capacity cut is the deteriorating economics of operating flights. Jet fuel is among the largest operating expenses for airlines, accounting for about 40% of their costs even in a normal price environment. Amid the West Asia conflict and the consequent global energy crisis, jet fuel prices have surged over the past few months. The weakening rupee has added to the pressure as several major airline expenses — including aircraft leases, maintenance and insurance — are usually dollar-denominated.

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Airlines have attempted to pass on some of the additional costs to passengers through higher fares and fuel surcharges. But they continue to reel under financial pressure as there is a limit to how much they can increase ticket prices without significantly hitting demand. Nonetheless, demand has been impacted. Domestic air passenger traffic in April-September stood at 7.86 crore, down 1.9%. This followed a modest growth of 1.2% in 2025-26 (April-March) to 16.74 crore domestic flyers. Domestic air passenger traffic was 1.18 crore in September, down 6.5% year-on-year.

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According to industry experts, while the current scenario doesn’t reflect a structural slowdown in the domestic aviation sector, there is a clear indication that the industry’s growth is encountering economic and operational limits. While India remains a large and expanding aviation market, with considerable potential for increased air travel as incomes rise and connectivity improves, the current headwinds present a significant near-term challenge.

“The recent increase in ATF prices could exert further pressure on airfares. Any significant pass-through of the higher operating costs by airlines may weigh on passenger traffic growth, especially amid a relatively subdued demand environment. Any prolonged continuation or further escalation of the West Asia conflict could pose downside risks to traffic growth, yields and profitability, amid elevated fuel prices, ongoing airspace restrictions and inflationary pressures,” ratings agency ICRA said in a note on October 29, adding that it has a negative outlook on the Indian aviation industry.