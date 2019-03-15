Ethiopian Airlines crash: Boeing says 737 MAX software upgrade to be deployed in coming weeks

Days after a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines killed all 157 passengers on board after a deadly crash, the airline company officials Friday told Reuters the software upgrade to the 737 MAX jetliner will be rolled out in the coming weeks and that its timeline for deploying the upgrade has not changed.

“The upgraded jetliner will be rolled out in the coming weeks,” the company said in a statement reported news agency Reuters.

Similarities between the flight path in the Lion Air incident and Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash have raised fresh questions about the system.

The Company had previously promised an upgrade in October after the Lion air flight crash operated by the Indonesian airline. The officials said they planned to update the software for their 737 Max jets, the plane involved in the disaster, by around the end of 2018.

Boeing said it has been working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on development, planning and certification of the software upgrade, and it will be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks. The FAA expects to approve these design changes no later than April 2019, it has said.