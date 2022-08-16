Emirates puts into service world’s largest A380 for Dubai-Bengaluru route

Emirates airline on Tuesday announced to put the world’s largest commercial airplane A380 into service for flights between Dubai and Bengaluru from October 30.

So far, the service between the two destinations was offered by the airline through Boeing 777.

“The aircraft upgrade will allow customers travelling to and from the South Indian city to enjoy its signature services across a broader network,” the airline said.

According to Emirates, the A380 aircraft, having 45 per cent larger capacity than Boeing 777, has extra legroom, the largest screens across all cabins, fully flat seats in Business Class as well as offers private suites and shower spas in the First Class.

This will be the second Indian destination after Mumbai to be covered by Emirates through A380.

As per the schedule, the daily A380 flights will operate as EK568/569 in a three-class configuration, offering seats in Economy Class, in addition to premium cabins in Business Class and First Class. Emirates will also offer flying options with the Boeing 777.

Schedule of Emirates’s flight between Bengaluru and Dubai flight via Boeing 777. (Image: Screengrab emirates.com) Schedule of Emirates’s flight between Bengaluru and Dubai flight via Boeing 777. (Image: Screengrab emirates.com)

Emirates’s flight schedule between Bengaluru and Dubai flight via A380. (Image: Screengrab emirates.com) Emirates’s flight schedule between Bengaluru and Dubai flight via A380. (Image: Screengrab emirates.com)

As per official information, Emirates is offering services at nine Indian destinations.