Emirates to discontinue ‘Hindu meal’ from in-flight menu

Dubai-based air carrier Emirates is discontinuing the ‘Hindu meal’ option from its in-flight menu. The airline, in a statement, said Hindu passengers will still be able to choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian options from a host of meals tailored to local tastes. Its updated menu now offers options like Vegetarian Jain Meal, Indian Vegetarian Meal, Kosher meal and Non-Beef non-vegetarian.

“As part of our continuous review of the products and services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the Hindu meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback. This helps us improve service efficiencies,” the statement read.

The meal options available in Emirates Airlines’ in-flight menu also cater to a number of health and dietary requirements of its passengers.

