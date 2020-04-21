Covid-19 pandemic: Emirates announces new dress code for staff

Emirates crew onboard wear a protective disposable gown over their uniforms and a safety visor in addition to masks and gloves. (Twitter/emirates) Emirates crew onboard wear a protective disposable gown over their uniforms and a safety visor in addition to masks and gloves. (Twitter/emirates)

Gulf carrier Emirates Tuesday announced enhanced precautionary measures that will be taken at the airport and onboard to ensure the safety of its employees and passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Emirates, the flagship carrier of Dubai, in a press release said that all cabin crew, boarding agents and ground staff that will be in direct contact with passengers will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes a disposable gown over their uniform, gloves, masks and a safety visor.

From personal protective equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and airport teams to modified inflight services, we have stepped up safety measures for customers and employees at the airport and on board.#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter https://t.co/BNMUXp2vKO pic.twitter.com/UX4mFgQTOW — Emirates Airline (@emirates) April 21, 2020

“The airport team has also installed protective barriers at each check-in desk to provide additional safety reassurance to passengers and employees during interaction over the counter,” the release said.

It also said that the seats onboard Emirates flights will be pre-allocated with “vacant seats placed between individual passengers or family groups” in order to observe physical distancing protocols.

Protective barriers have been installed at check-in desks for additional safety reassurance to passengers and employees during interaction over the counter. (Twitter/emirates) Protective barriers have been installed at check-in desks for additional safety reassurance to passengers and employees during interaction over the counter. (Twitter/emirates)

“Emirates has also modified its inflight services for health and safety reasons. Food and beverages continue to be offered in the form of bento-styled boxes to reduce contact between the crew and customers during meal service, and minimise risk of interaction. The personal boxes provide customers with sandwiches, beverages, snacks and desserts,” it added.

The airlines, in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus by touch, has also temporarily suspended services of any magazine or print reading material onboard.

Physical distancing protocols during check-in. (Twitter/emirates) Physical distancing protocols during check-in. (Twitter/emirates)

“Cabin baggage are currently not accepted on flights. Carry-on items allowed in the cabin are limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items,” it said.

The airlines have also made it mandatory for passengers to wear their masks and gloves throughout their journey from check-in until they disembark.

Earlier, the airline had also conducted on-site rapid Covid-19 tests for their passengers.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd