Toggle Menu
Eight routes under UDAN scheme have become functional since Friday: Aviation Ministryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/aviation/eight-routes-under-udan-scheme-have-become-functional-since-friday-aviation-ministry-5839530/

Eight routes under UDAN scheme have become functional since Friday: Aviation Ministry

Total 705 routes have been awarded under the UDAN scheme up till now by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Eight routes under UDAN scheme have become functional since Friday: Aviation Ministry
The ministry had launched the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme on October 21, 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable to the masses. (Representational Image)

Eight routes under regional connectivity scheme UDAN have become functional since Friday, taking the total number of operational routes to 194, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry had launched the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme on October 21, 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable to the masses.

“Eight more routes became functional under UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” the statement said.

“With this, the total UDAN routes (that are) operational as on date (have) increased to 194,” it added.

The eight routes became operational on Friday and Saturday.

Advertising

These routes include Mysore-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Mysore, Goa-Mysore, Mysore-Goa, Cochin-Mysore, Mysore-Cochin, Kolkata-Shillong and Shillong-Kolkata.

Total 705 routes have been awarded under the UDAN scheme up till now by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 No compromise on passenger safety: Civil aviation minister
2 Highest market share in nearly 5 years for SpiceJet, but IndiGo still on top
3 IndiGo Q1 net up 43-fold; highest ever quarterly profit: Board meet spills over; promoter issues, changes in AoA on table