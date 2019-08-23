ED raids premises of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at the premises of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai and Delhi, in connection with a case of alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, officials said, PTI reported.

The agency said the raids were carried out under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and are aimed at gathering additional evidence.

A full-service carrier, Jet Airways shuttered operations on April 17 after running out of cash.

A Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) inspection report had found large-scale irregularities, including diversion of funds, at the airline, sources had said in July.

In March, Goyal had stepped down as chairman of the airline. Currently, the airline is undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.