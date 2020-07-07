ED files money laundering case against GVK group in Mumbai airport scam case

GVK Airports Holdings is the operator of the Mumbai international airport through Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a joint venture between the AAI and GVK. (File) GVK Airports Holdings is the operator of the Mumbai international airport through Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a joint venture between the AAI and GVK. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday filed a money laundering case against GVK group of companies, MIAL to probe alleged irregularities worth Rs 705 crore in running of Mumbai airport operations.

The ED action comes a week after the CBI had booked its Chairman G V K Reddy for allegedly causing a loss to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by siphoning off funds and using them for personal purposes and to fund own group companies.

The CBI has conducted searches at two locations, in Mumbai and Hyderabad, in connection with the case. According to the CBI, around 200 acres of land around Mumbai airport was given to MIAL by the AAI for development and generating revenue. However, MIAL entered into “fake/bogus contracts during 2017-18” with nine different companies “on the pretext of real estate development”.

In its FIR, the CBI made four sets of allegations against the GVK group. These include: “siphoning of funds by executing bogus work contracts, misusing the reserves and surplus funds of MIAL, inflating the expenditure of MIAL by diverting the funds, and under-reporting MIAL revenue by entering into related party contracts and meeting the personal expenses of promoters”.

GVK Airports Holdings is the operator of the Mumbai international airport through Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a joint venture between the AAI and GVK.

