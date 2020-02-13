E-cigarettes, similar products banned from airports, aircraft: BCAS

In September last year, the central government banned production, sale and import of e-cigarettes and similar products citing health risk to people, especially the youth. (File) In September last year, the central government banned production, sale and import of e-cigarettes and similar products citing health risk to people, especially the youth. (File)

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has banned e-cigarettes and similar products from all airports and aircraft in India, according to an official order.

“Upon the prohibition of e-cigarettes by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it has been decided that e-cigarettes includes all forms of electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), heat not burn products, e-hookah and the like devices,” according to the order by India’s civil aviation security agency.

Distribution, sale, storage and advertisement of such products is prohibited on any airport premises or any aircraft departing or arriving in India, the agency added. In September last year, the central government banned production, sale and import of e-cigarettes and similar products citing health risk to people, especially the youth.

Prior to the new rules being notified, such items could be accepted on board an aircraft in cabin baggage, provided that they remained unused at all times in the passenger’s baggage.

