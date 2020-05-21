Govt caps fares for airlines: Here is how much your flight tickets will cost

Air India flights at the hangar in Mumbai Air India flights at the hangar in Mumbai

To ensure that ticket prices are affordable for passengers and at the same time financially viable for airlines, which have been one of the worst affected due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the government on Thursday capped air fares for three months and divided the routes into seven bands based on duration of flights.

“The first band, which would have its specific lower and upper limits of air fare, will consist of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration. Second, third, fourth and fifth bands of upper limit would be of flights with duration of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes and 120-150 minutes,” Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Explaining the methodology of ticket fares, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said 40 per cent of the seats in any flight would have to be sold at the mid-point of the lower and upper air fare limits prescribed for any route by the authorities.

In the case of a Delhi-Mumbai flight, the minimum fare will be Rs 3,500 and the maximum fare will be Rs 10,000. Thus, for a Delhi-Mumbai flight having a total of 180 seats, the ticket fares will range between Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000. Moreover, at least 72 seats (or 40 per cent of all seats) will have to be sold at a price less than Rs 6700.

Besides, the minister said only one-third flights would be permitted to operate from metro to non-metro cities where weekly departures are more than 100. “For all other cities, airlines are free to use 1/3rd capacity of approved summer schedule 2020,” Puri said.

Following the announcement of resuming operations, aviation stocks on Thursday rallied, with InterGlobe Aviation rising over 7 per cent at close of trade. InterGlobe Aviation shares zoomed 7.28 per cent to close at Rs 978.25 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 12.84 per cent to Rs 1,029. SpiceJet also jumped 4.88 per cent to Rs 42.95 — its upper circuit limit.

However, presently domestic carriers like SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara and GoAir are accepting ticket bookings for domestic travel from June 1, 2020. According to SpiceJet’s website, the first flight from Delhi to Mumbai, scheduled at 5.55 am, shows a price of Rs 7040 (economy class). Similarly, an IndiGo flight, scheduled at 4.45 am, shows a ticket fare of Rs 6306 while a Go Air flight at 6.50 am will cost Rs 8255.

For a Delhi-Kolkata Spicejet flight at 5.55 am on June 1, the fare shows Rs 7460. Similarly, an IndiGo flight, scheduled at 4.30 am, shows a ticket fare of Rs 7460 while a Go Air flight at 5.45 am will cost Rs 5309.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd