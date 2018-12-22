Domestic air passenger traffic rises 11.03% in Nov

Domestic air traffic growth during November fell to a 51-month low at 11 per cent year-on-year due to a combination of factors, like high base of last year during the same month, airlines charging higher fares in a seasonally strong travel period, and closure of a runaway at Delhi’s IGI airport.

A total of 11.64 million passengers took to the skies during last month as compared to 10.48 million in November 2017, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in the data released on Friday.

According to experts, average domestic fares were up 21 per cent y-o-y during the Diwali month leading to a slowdown in the passenger growth. This was reflected in the lower passenger load factors (PLF) for all scheduled carriers – down between 2.5-9.6 per cent y-o-y. “The average ticket price during November was

Rs 4,728 as compared to Rs 3,910 last year. Average fares were higher in October too. That is why we are witnessing fall in PLF,” Balu Ramachandran, head of Air and Distribution, Cleartrip, said.