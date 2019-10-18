Domestic air passenger traffic grows by 1.18 per cent in September

Indicating further slowdown in the aviation sector, the domestic air passenger traffic this September increased by just 1.18 per cent compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the DGCA on Thursday.

In August, the domestic passenger growth was 3.87 per cent as against the same month last year.

The domestic air traffic last month consisted of 11.79 million passengers compared to 11.35 million passengers in the same month last year, a jump of 1.18 per cent, as per data.

Regarding September data, a senior DGCA official said, “The numbers are disappointing. They have pulled down our projection (for 2018-19)…to 4-6 per cent. The good news is that we have managed to withstand the sad exit of Jet Airways and maintained a positive growth despite three months of negative or almost flat growth.”