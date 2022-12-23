scorecardresearch
DGCA to issue norms to compensate passengers whose tickets are involuntarily downgraded by airlines

The amendment will allow the passenger, who is downgraded involuntarily from his booked class of ticket, to receive the full value of ticket including taxes as refund from the airline and the airline will carry the passenger free of cost in the next available class.

The move from DGCA comes against the backdrop of rising complaints about airlines involuntarily downgrading tickets issued to passengers (Representational/file photo)

Aviation regulator DGCA will put in place norms to compensate a passenger whose ticket for a particular class has been involuntarily downgraded by an airline.

The move comes against the backdrop of rising complaints about airlines involuntarily downgrading tickets issued to passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in the process of amending the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) pertaining to ‘facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.” to protect the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their ticket.

“The amendment will allow the passenger, who is downgraded involuntarily from his booked class of ticket, to receive the full value of ticket including taxes as refund from the airline and the airline will carry the passenger free of cost in the next available class,” DGCA said in a statement on Friday.

After stakeholder consultations, final regulations will be issued by the watchdog.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 03:38:40 pm
Latest strike by UK workers could bring delays at airports

