DGCA to issue fresh licences to traffic controllers by March 2019

The Indian Express reported in May that based on the ICAO audit, the civil aviation ministry has assigned the task of licensing ATCOs to the DGCA. The Indian Express reported in May that based on the ICAO audit, the civil aviation ministry has assigned the task of licensing ATCOs to the DGCA.

Following several rounds of discussions and arguments with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over the last eight months, which led to India’s safety audit score falling to 57.44 per cent from previous 65.82 per cent, Indian civil aviation authorities decided to agree to the UN agency’s key demand of having the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulate air traffic controllers, senior officials said. Currently, Airports Authority of India (AAI) manages as well as regulates air traffic control officers in India posted at airports managed by the operator.

“There was no safety concern red-flagged by ICAO during their audit. The only area of their concern was the licensing of ATCOs (air traffic control officers), due to which the score went down. The Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation says that if air traffic control services are provided by the State, licensing will not be required provided that it is ensured ATCOs meet the standards,” Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey said, adding that upon insistence of ICAO, the ministry and the regulator were working towards the DGCA to be taking over the regulatory and safety oversight responsibilities of air traffic controllers from AAI.

The Indian Express reported in May that based on the ICAO audit, the civil aviation ministry has assigned the task of licensing ATCOs to the DGCA.

Director General of Civil Aviation BS Bhullar said that the process of the regulator inspecting AAI’s ATCO certification process and issuance of fresh licenses to the 3,100 air traffic controllers will be concluded by March 2019, when the ICAO has been invited again to validate India’s effective implementation of the licensing parameters.

A senior government official, on condition of anonymity, said that following ICAO’s universal safety oversight audit programme in November 2017, the global watchdog raised the ATCO licensing issue suggesting that there was conflict of interest in AAI being a service provider as well as the regulator of air traffic controllers. To this, India responded to ICAO by taking a stand that licensing of ATCOs by an independent regulator is not required given that the services are being provided by a state-run body. “We believed that we were on solid ground taking this stand, given that there has not been any red flag about this in the last 70 years but the latest scores put out by ICAO showed that they had not agreed to our argument,” the official said.

The government invited ICAO auditors again in February this year to audit the safety mechanisms of ATCOs, the official said, adding that no deficiencies were found during the second leg of the audit.

Post its audit of the Indian civil aviation sector in November, the Montreal-based agency downwardly revised the effective implementation percentage of the ‘licensing’ aspect in India to 26.04 per cent, significantly lower than the global average of 72.88 per cent.

However, in terms of air navigation services, the agency rated India’s effective implementation at 64 per cent, higher than the global 63.33 per cent. ICAO conducted the full audit of India’s civil aviation sector in November, when it studied various aspects such as operations, airworthiness, air navigation, legislation, etc. Incidentally, the US Federal Aviation Administration on Monday started a week-long audit of the Indian aviation sector, which would cover three key areas — operations, airworthiness and pilots’ licensing mechanism.

Choubey said that following the November audit, the effective implementation score of personnel licensing fell to 26.04 per cent from 89.47 per cent resulting in the overall score being affected.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App