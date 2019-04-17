Toggle Menu
DGCA notice to IndiGo COO over P&W engine, conducts safety audithttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/aviation/dgca-notice-to-indigo-coo-over-pw-engine-conducts-safety-audit-5680351/

DGCA notice to IndiGo COO over P&W engine, conducts safety audit

Indian carriers IndiGo and GoAir, which have Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320 neo planes, have been facing problems with these engines, manufactured by the US firm, since their induction in the fleet three years ago.

DGCA notice to IndiGo COO over P&W engine, conducts safety audit
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also conducting a special safety audit of the airline’s operations and engineering, they said.

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to budget carrier IndiGo’s chief operating officer and engineering head over the Pratt & Whitney engines issues, sources close to the development said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also conducting a special safety audit of the airline’s operations and engineering, they said.

Indian carriers IndiGo and GoAir, which have Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320 neo planes, have been facing problems with these engines, manufactured by the US firm, since their induction in the fleet three years ago.

“The DGCA issued show-cause notice last week to IndiGo’s chief operating officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer and engineering head S C Gupta over the Pratt & Whitney engines issues,” a source said. “The aviation regulator is also conducting a special safety audit of the airline after coming across issues in its operations and engineering,” he said.
Queries sent to Prock-Schauer and IndiGo spokesperson remained unanswered.

Advertising

When contacted, Director General B S Bhullar said the DGCA carries out detailed audit of all airlines at least once a year. He did comment on the show-cause notice.

“We conduct detailed audit of all airlines at least once in a year. (Audit of) IndiGo is this month…some other one (airline) in June. Every audit involves some action,” Bhullar told PTI.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Spicejet to add five more 90-seater Bombardier Q400s to fleet
2 DGCA asks airlines to stabilise airfares as prices shoot up on reduced capacity
3 Operating just 5 planes, Jet Airways has sought emergency funds: Civil Aviation Secy