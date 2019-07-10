DGCA: Critical parts of Ahmedabad & Chennai airports ‘not maintained’ as per safety standards

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sent show-cause notices to directors of the Chennai and Ahmedabad airports after an inspection of the aerodromes found that some critical areas were not being maintained as per safety standards, a senior government official said.

Advertising

The inspection was carried out last week as part of a series of investigations made in light of multiple aircraft landing incidents at various airports during monsoon season.

In both the notices sent to the two airports, DGCA has stated that “critical parts of the aerodrome required to conduct safe operations” at both airports “are not being maintained in accordance to regulator requirements”.

In the letter to Ahmedabad Airport Director Manoj Gangal dated July 9, the regulator pointed out that analysis of six months data revealed that frequency of friction test was not maintained as documented in the aerodrome manual, which mandates that runway friction test is to be carried out every month.

Advertising

“Friction test reports considered for analysis, i.e. from December 2018 to June 2019 are showing downward trend in friction values below maintenance planning level and at few locations, it has gone to below minimum level,” the letter to Gangal, a copy of which was seen by The Indian Express, said.

The aviation safety regulator made four other observations and asked the airport director to respond to the notice within 15 days.

For the Chennai airport, a part of the runway was observed to have friction values below the minimum as required by the regulations.

Further, “non-frangible materials (concrete slabs, open concrete trench/chambers) were found on the runway strip…several large loose stones were found of RESA (runway end safety area) of Runway 07 and Runway 25”, the regulator told Chennai’s Airport Director and Accountable Manager G Chandramouli.

Both the Ahmedabad and Chennai aerodromes are managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Last week, the DGCA served show-cause notices to four SpiceJet executives following a series of runway excursion incidents during the week involving the budget carrier’s flights, which led to an unplanned audit of the airline’s premises at Gurugram and discovery of lapses on the company’s part.

The DGCA had started a special audit of all airlines and airports in monsoon-affected areas in light of several incidents across the country. These audits are expected to cover issues like pilot training for operating in monsoon and adverse weather, runway conditions, runway lights and markings, water drainage facilities, navigation facilities, among others. The regulator had also suspended 12 personnel, including pilots and engineers for lapses in safety standards.