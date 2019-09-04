DGCA imposes more restrictions on travelling in cockpit jump seat

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an order restricting travel in the cockpit jump seat, with the aim of securing safety of aircraft operations.

Advertising

The aviation safety regulator has directed that no person shall enter the cockpit and occupy the jump seat on an aircraft registered in India during flight time.

The restriction, however, will not be applicable to crew members, officers of Ministry of Civil Aviation or Indian Meteorological Department authorised by DGCA to perform official duties, among other permitted crew members.

The order, issued on Tuesday, comes in addition to the one issued back in July where the aviation watchdog had prohibited off-duty airline officials, including pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers from travelling in cockpit “even when they are on leave or have not been assigned any duty whatsoever”.

Advertising

The July order stated that this practice was in violation of Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) 3 of 1997. Tuesday’s order supersedes the AIC 3 of 1997.

This development will not allow airlines to accommodate certain passengers on the cockpit jump seat in case of overbooking.

The exemption has also been given to an employee of the aircraft operator, who has the permission of the pilot-in-command and whose duties are such that his/her entry into the cockpit is necessary for safe operations of the aircraft.

In addition, any flight crew member of the airline, who has been authorised by the airline and has permission of the flight commander — and whose presence in the cockpit shall be beneficial to the overall safety of operations — has also been exempted from the rule prohibiting cockpit travel.

The aviation regulator’s move in July followed an Air India pilot testing breath-analyser positive ahead of a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru, in which he was scheduled to travel in the cockpit as an additional crew member.

The circular is part of the regulator’s efforts to improve flight safety.

A senior DGCA official said, “We are also expanding the categories (for mandatory alcohol testing) to include air traffic control officers, aircraft maintenance engineers, workers handline machines on the airside and some others.

“We have published the regulations and sought comments from public till September 5. After examining the comments, we will finalise the regulations and are working out the logistics.”